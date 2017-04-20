ROYALS ON THE RADIO: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined Prince Harry to launch a school called the Global Academy in West London on Thursday.

The royal trio headed to the school in Hayes, London, met with students and took part in a Heart radio breakfast show, broadcast from the Global Academy. The talk was held with students — and Spice Girl Emma Bunton — and focused on topics pertaining to mental health.

During the talk, the duchess said the first conversations about mental health should start when children are young. She suggested starting “these conversations from a much earlier age but through play, even if their language hasn’t yet developed.”

She also addressed loneliness: “Yes, it is lonely at times and you do feel quite isolated but actually so many other mothers are going through exactly what you are going through. It is being brave enough…to reach out to those around you.”

Kate Middleton wore a red tailored skirt suit from Armani Collezioni.

The Global Academy is a state school, launched by Global, a media and entertainment group, to train students in broadcast and digital media industries.

It’s been a busy few days for the young royals, as they champion their Heads Together campaign ahead of the London Marathon. Yesterday, the duchess met with runners who are raising money for the campaign, which promotes mental health. She also helped to launch Royal Mail mailboxes decorated with light blue Heads Together headbands, situated along the London Marathon route.

