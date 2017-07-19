GERMANY BOUND: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, departed from Poland on Wednesday and set off for a three-day visit to Germany, part of a European tour on behalf of Britain’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

The duke and duchess met German Chancellor Angela Merkel and toured the Brandenburg Gate, a landmark that represents the country’s unification. They also went to the Holocaust Museum and visited the Holocaust Memorial.

Later this afternoon they are scheduled to visit Strassenkinder, a charity that helps disadvantaged children and teens and will then meet President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the Bellevue Palace. The royal duo will also attend a Queen’s birthday party at the British ambassador’s residence.

Kate Middleton wore a blue Catherine Walker & Co. dress.

On Tuesday the young royals visited the Stutthof concentration camp in Warsaw, and placed stones at the camp’s Jewish memorial — a custom honoring the dead. The couple toured the camp, saw a gas chamber and viewed personal items that were taken from prisoners, such as shoes and clothes.

They also met with Nazi concentration camp survivors Manfred Goldberg and Zigi Shipper, who returned to the camp for the first time.

