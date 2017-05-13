TEA TIME AT BUCKINGHAM PALACE: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined Prince Harry to host a children’s tea party at Buckingham Palace on Saturday.

The young royals planned the event to honor 850 children of parents in the British Armed Forces who died in battle. Called “Party at the Palace,” there was a series of live performances, mounted stalls and games across the sprawling lawns.

The Duke of Cambridge met families on the lawn outside Buckingham Palace. Their Royal Highnesses hope that their 'Party at the Palace' helps unite children with other families that have shared similar experiences. All of the 850 children invited to Buckingham Palace today have experienced the loss of a parent who died serving in the Armed Forces. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on May 13, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

Around 850 children under the age of 18 attended (along with a guardian) to take part in a range of activities from plate spinning to face painting. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on May 13, 2017 at 9:46am PDT

Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince Harry met with children, their parents and guardians.

Middleton wore a long sleeve lace See by Chloé dress and LK Bennett heels. She wore the same dress during her royal tour of Canada last year.

The Duchess of Cambridge talks to a girl in the cupcake decorating tent – before meeting with families on the lawn. Over 850 children were invited to Buckingham Palace today for a special party to honour the children of those who have died serving in the Armed Forces. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on May 13, 2017 at 10:10am PDT

Earlier this week, the duchess embarked on a one-day, solo trip to Luxembourg on behalf of Britain’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office.The young royal attended the commemoration of the 1867 Treaty of London, which confirmed that country’s independence and neutrality.

