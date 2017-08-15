GOING HOME: Mexx, the Dutch midprice apparel brand, has been acquired by RNF, a holding company that owns fashion, accessories and apparel labels. Terms were not disclosed.

RNF, which is also based in the Netherlands, purchased the chain from Eroglu, the Istanbul-based holding whose portfolio includes casual apparel company Colin’s and the Turkish denim brand Loft.

The transaction also includes Mexx Perfumes, which is operated as part of a licensing agreement with Coty.

Ferry Helmer, RNF Holding’s managing partner, lauded Mexx’s heritage, which dates back to the Eighties, and its strong brand recognition, which RNF said it plans to leverage.

Helmer added that as part of the transaction, Mexx would be incorporated under the RNF umbrella as Mexx International BV, a newly formed company.

Other labels under RNF include Ferro footwear. The company also operates Umbro and Scout under license in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

Mexx is best known for its casual styles and contemporary price points. In 2014, the company, then owned by The Gores Group, went into liquidation, having been hit by the European recession and a rapid decline of its business in Eastern Europe. It began operating again in January 2015, after it was acquired by Eroglu Holding.