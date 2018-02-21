WOMEN IN CHARGE: In honor of International Women’s Day, Diane von Furstenberg will open DVF headquarters in New York’s Meatpacking District for a series of events and panel discussions to provide a forum to inspire and give exposure to women in charge.

The DVF x IWD multiday event begins March 7 with a private party and discussion and doors will be open to the public from March 8 through 11.

Each day, themed panel discussions focused on being In Charge, entrepreneurship and storytelling, will begin the events. Each panel will be live-streamed on DVF’s social channels. So far, confirmed speakers include Audrey Gelman, Amy Cuddy, Ariela Suster, Brooke Baldwin, Cindi Leive, Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, Veronika Scott, Prune Nourry and Diane von Furstenberg. Speakers will be added in the coming days. There are also partnerships with Microsoft and The Wing.

“To be in charge is what we all want to be and nothing is more inspiring than listening to women who are,” said von Furstenberg.

On March 10, Vital Voices Global Partnership, an international nonprofit dedicated to the advancement of female leaders, of which von Furstenberg is a board member, will lead a mentoring walk across the High Line for the first time in New York. The walk will be one of 150 taking place across 60 countries. Preregistration is required and check-in starts at 8 a.m. on the 34th Street entrance to the High Line. The walk will culminate at the 14th Street exit, adjacent to the DVF studio. Following the walk, von Furstenberg will host a breakfast at her studio from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

“There has never been a more critical or relevant time to give women a voice, help them connect and share their stories,” added von Furstenberg.

In addition to four days of discussions with thought leaders, influencers and friends of the brand, DVF will launch a limited-edition collection of merchandise centered on the mission of being In Charge, which attendees will be able to shop and customize online. A portion of the proceeds will benefit VV Grow, a global accelerator program for women entrepreneurs led by Vital Voices. DVF x IWD attendees will receive a 20 percent discount on all full price product throughout the four days.

The DVF x IWD pop-up will be open to the public every day, with a handful of seats to the panel discussions made available for walk-ins daily.