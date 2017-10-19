AND THE PRESENTERS ARE…: The Fashion Group International has lined up its award presenters for the Oct. 26 Night of Stars at Cipriani Wall Street.

More than a few designers will be pitching in at the podium including Proenza Schouler’s Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, who will give Dries Van Noten this year’s Superstar award.

NBA standout Dwyane Wade of the Cleveland Cavaliers will honor Thom Browne, one of the Fashion Star awards. The style conscious point guard has his own design ambitions, having collaborated with Dsquared2 for a capsule collection for Saks Fifth Avenue. Browne has been keeping his busy this fall as this year’s FIT Couture Council honoree and the creative force behind a recent Colette takeover in Paris.

Browne’s fellow Fashion Star honorees Isabel Marant and Simone Rocha will receive their awards from the photographer Inez Van Lamsweerde and W magazine’s Stefano Tonchi, respectively.

Tommy Hilfiger will take to the stage to hand over the Humanitarian award to Terry J. Lundgren for Macy’s Inc. The designer recently introduced his first adaptive apparel collection for physically challenged adults. Pro surfer Kelly Slater will give the Sustainability award to Marie-Claire Daveu for Kering. Slater designs his own sustainable apparel under the Outerknown label and he just added more affordable options through Project Nomadic.

This year’s Beauty award winner, Jamie Kern Lima, will be honored by Vanity Fair’s Sunhee Grinnell. And the Multi Media Retail Leadership award winner Michael George for QVC will be saluted by Martha Stewart.

Another designer, Marc Jacobs, will give the Board of Directors’ Media Award to WWD’s Bridget Foley. The brother-and-sister team of Rebecca and Uri Minkoff will receive the Technology in Brand Development award from Olivia Palermo. “Scandal” fans will find Kerry Washington at this year’s gala. The actress reportedly has a new role in the works as an executive producer of “Five Points,” scripted programming for Facebook that will focus on high school students on the South Side of Chicago from five different points of view. Lord & Taylor and Hearst Magazines are on board as lead sponsors, and Arcade Beauty, IFF and LIM College are supporting ones.

Night of Stars’ emcee Simon Doonan will keep the evening moving along. Guests will have reason to linger this year. FGI will host its first after-party where Paris Hilton will DJ. Paris Hilton Fragrances and Givenchy Le Makeup are sponsoring the bash.