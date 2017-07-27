With the launch of its first capsule collection, comprising 30 accessories, ready-to-wear and fine jewelry items from 11 designers worldwide, ethical e-commerce platform Fashionkind is moving toward expanding its offerings in the sustainable luxury space. Founded two years ago by former investment banker Nina Farran, Fashionkind curates sustainable luxury products from companies that give back to underserved societies and the environment.

The capsule collection includes exclusive pieces such as hand-painted jeans from Rialto Jean Project, sunglasses from Michael Nelson, bags from Khokho, as well as dinner-to-drinks apparel from Indego Africa and Colette Sol. Also included for the first time are five fine jewelry brands — Sandy Leong, Lola Fenhirst, Dana Bronfman, Tejen and Kimberlin Brown — which will be a part of the site’s fine jewelry “vault” launching in September. Prices range from $425 to $18,000 for a pair of grew and white diamond and recycled 18-karat gold drop earrings.

“I wanted to do something beyond one-offs that would go toward developing the collection and the brand,” said Farran. “After talking to brands such as Edun and Maiyet, we decided to make some changes to the site to better tell these stories. Traditional retailers may not be the ideal partners because these stories are so new to the narrative.” Farran noted that the market seemed to be lacking a curated ethical fine jewelry site, hence why she decided to launch the jewelry vault.

The company also invests in each brand it carries to ensure that the companies can afford their materials and their workers are paid fair wages. The site features a blog called FK Journal and the FK Glossary with the aim of educating consumers about different cultures. Farran also hosts the Fashionkind Dinner Series across the country.

Farran meets many vendors at sustainability conferences around the world such as the Copenhagen Fashion Summit in May and the upcoming Costa Rica Fashion Summit, which is launching in partnership with Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Latin America.