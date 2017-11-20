JUICY PILOT: E! has green lit a pilot to “Juicy Stories,” an hourlong scripted development project, inspired by Juicy Couture cofounders Pamela Skaist-Levy and Gela Nash-Taylor.

“Juicy Stories” is produced by Michael Patrick King Productions in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television and Universal Cable Productions. Michael Patrick King and Amy B. Harris will serve as executive producers, along with Pamela Skaist-Levy and Gela Nash-Taylor, who are producers, according to a spokesman for NBCUniversal.

E! is a network of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, a division of NBC Universal.

“Juicy Stories” is inspired by the memoir, “The Glitter Plan,” by Skaist-Levy and Nash-Taylor, who will narrate the TV show. Skaist-Levy and Nash-Taylor met while working at a Los Angeles boutique and became friends. They established the business in 1997 in Nash-Taylor’s one-bedroom Hollywood apartment and the brand became known for its iconic Juicy Couture terry cloth and velour track suits that were worn by countless celebrities such as Madonna, Christina Applegate and Cameron Diaz. The designers’ initial $200 investment led to a $50 million sale of the company to Liz Claiborne Inc., and Juicy Couture became a billion-dollar brand.

The story tells the tale of the designers’ lifelong friendship, how they made clothes, made mistakes, made babies and created the brand. After leaving Juicy, the designers eventually cofounded another contemporary line, Pam & Gela. They were unavailable for comment Monday.

Previously, Skaist-Levy and Nash-Taylor partnered with producers Mila Kunis, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage for “Made in L.A.,” a drama inspired by their experience and “The Glitter Plan,” which was set up for development at Freeform.