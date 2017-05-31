FASHION PHOTOS: British men’s wear label E. Tautz will be mounting a photography exhibition titled “150” at its flagship store on Duke Street in London to mark the brand’s 150th anniversary.

The show runs from June 6 to July 6 and will feature 150 photographs taken by a host of the brand’s friends and family including actors, artists, authors, designers, editors, musicians and photographers.

Launched in 1867 by British tailor Edward Tautz, the brand is now owned by Patrick Grant, who also serves as creative director. Grant relaunched the company in 2009 as a ready-to-wear label.

“Edward Tautz built a world-famous tailoring house by continually innovating and making exceptional quality clothes that modern men and women aspired to wear,” Grant said. “It’s a testament to that philosophy that Tautz continues to be relevant 150 years on.”

British photographers including Peter Mitchell, John Bulmer and Martin Parr have all contributed works.

Among the show’s other participants are Agi Mdumulla and Sam Cotton of Agi & Sam, Alex Mullins, Alexander Lewis, Charles Jeffrey, Claire Barrow, Henry Holland, James Long, Kit Neale, Liam Hodges, Louise Gray, Luke Edward Hall, Marcus S., Nigel Cabourn, Roksanda Ilincic, Sid Bryan and Waris Ahluwalia.

The images will be on sale at the brand’s store and online, and the photographers’ names will not be revealed until the moment of purchase.

“The idea is not a radical one,” Grant said of the exhibition. “The men and women who support us and buy our clothes are brilliant and diverse and I wanted ‘150’ to reflect this. Obviously, trying to corral 150 images together in a pretty short space of time has not been without challenges.”

Grant admitted that a few of his “non-photographer contributors” have been a bit nervous about showing their snaps on the same wall as some of Britain’s best photographers, “but with encouragement and support we’ve got a beautiful and suitably diverse set of images.”

Photography is important to Grant, who made the selection. “Contemporary photography, like contemporary fashion, tells the story of us as a society,” Grant said. “It pushes forward and seeks to reflect the truth of our lives.”

Each photograph is priced at 150 pounds, or $192, with all proceeds going to benefit Help Refugees, a charity selected by Grant. The organization offers emergency help and services to people affected by the worldwide refugee crisis.