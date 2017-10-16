RUN BABY RUN: EA7 Emporio Armani will be the title and technical sponsor of the Milano Marathon for the second year in a row. As part of the partnership launched last year with the event’s organizer RCS Sport, the brand will also outfit all the runners, both professionals and amateurs, taking part in the 26.2-mile race scheduled for April 8.

“I love sport and I’m happy to contribute to an event that gives prestige to the city of Milan, which is lively, dynamic and more and more international,” said Giorgio Armani in a statement.

Unveiled on Monday, the T-shirts designed for the occasion feature a vertical striped-motif on the front, which recalls a stylized representation of the city’s iconic Duomo cathedral, while a maxi EA7 Emporio Armani logo dominates the back. The style will be available in two colors, blue and orange, with one being handed to those running the marathon and the other for those competing in the relay race.

Launched in 2004, the EA7 Emporio Armani line also outfitted the Italian team at the Rio Olympics and Paralympics and sponsors Milan’s Olimpia basketball team, which Armani bought in 2008.

Last April, the designer received a medal for his involvement in the sport business and his constant support to the city of Milan. The award ceremony took place during the Olimpia EA7 Milano-Dolomiti Energia Trento match at the Forum di Assago, where Armani also presented the winners of the former edition of Milan’s marathon, including Edwin Koech and Sheila Chepkoech, as well as Italian Anna Incerti.

The 17th edition of Milano Marathon drew 20,000 runners in April. Registrations for the upcoming edition are available on the race’s web site.