EBay Live Auctions and Heritage Auctions are tapping into the collectible sneaker market.

While eBay has long been a platform for reselling coveted sneakers, this is the first time it will sell them via its Live Auctions platform with Heritage Auctions.

“Sneakers are increasingly becoming an art form with a dedicated following of collectors and enthusiasts,” said Victoria Perry, the direct merchandising manager of fashion at eBay. “EBay hosts one of the largest resale markets for sneakers in the world, allowing buyers to find the perfect pair. With the upcoming Live Auction event from Heritage Auctions, we are able to share these iconic designs with interested global collectors.”

The company is auctioning off Nike Air Mags, the Adidas x Apple sneakers that were designed in the Nineties, Yeezy Boosts, the recently released Jordan x Kaws sneakers and more. They are also auctioning off street art from artists including Futura 2000, Keith Haring, Shepard Fairey, Sandra Chevrier and Banksy along with surfboards designed by Tim Bessell and collaboration skateboards boards by Paul McCarthy, John Baldessari, Kenny Scharf, Damien Hirst and others.

The pieces in the auction are physically on view at Heritage Auctions’ Beverly Hills salesroom through June 10. The live auction starts on June 11 at 2 p.m. To source the items, Heritage partnered with StockX, a sneaker reselling marketplace, to provide expertise, support and authentication.

“The goal for the auction is to bring value to the collectible sneaker market and introduce collecting to a wider audience,” said Leon Benrimon, Heritage Auctions’ director of modern and contemporary art. “We wanted to resonate with new, contemporary collectors by giving them the opportunity to collect not only contemporary art, but a wide range of objects from surfboards to skateboards to sneakers. There is something for everyone in the sale.”

More From WWD:

Streetwear, Sneaker Sellers Fine-Tune Product Drops

Supreme Said To Be Opening Brooklyn Store

Streetwear Sizzles in Russia Amid a Tepid Men’s Market