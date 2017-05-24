TRUST-WORTHY: Eleven London-based fashion labels have won grants worth 450,000 pounds, or $584,000, from the British Fashion Council’s Fashion Trust charity.

The winners were revealed Wednesday evening during an event at the London home of Megha Mittal, founder patron of the trust and managing director of Escada. They are Edeline Lee, Georgia Hardinge, Isa Arfen, Sharon Wauchob and Teatum Jones. All are all first-time recipients.

They join Eudon Choi, Fyodor Golan, Huishan Zhang, Marques’Almeida, Osman and Rejina Pyo, previous recipients who will continue to receive funding.

The 450,000 pounds is the largest amount given by the charity since it launched in 2011.

The Fashion Trust was formed to help designers fund their businesses. As part of the grant, the designers also receive mentoring in the form of legal advice from Taylor Wessing and sustainability best-practice guidance from Livia Firth and Eco-Age.

The Fashion Trust co-chairs are Tania Fares and Sian Westerman, while the British Fashion Council and the Fashion Trust Advisory committee have long played a supporting role. The Fashion Trust has so far awarded 1.5 million pounds, or $1.9 million, to 33 designers since it was founded. Investor Carmen Busquets is the BFC Fashion Trust benefactor.

“By providing financial as well as mentoring support, the BFC Fashion Trust continues to help secure the future stability of these designer businesses in contributing to our growing industry,” said Caroline Rush, chief executive officer of the BFC.