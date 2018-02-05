SAY YES TO THE DRESS: Si Sposaitalia Collezioni trade show has revealed a partnership between Efisio Marras, creative director of the I’m Isola Marras brand and Antonio Marras’ eldest son, and the Apulia-based Bellantuono Bridal Group company, which was founded in 1968.

The capsule collection will be showcased during the White Carpet fashion show, to be staged on April 6, the inaugural day of the trade show in Milan.

The designer is said to be developing around five looks for brides-to-be as well as for the wedding ceremony’s guests.

Five other designers are expected to join the project and stage their capsule collections in partnership with as many Italian bridal companies. Their names are yet to be revealed.

The White Carpet project is part of the new format the bridal fair revealed in November.

In keeping with the aim of enhancing the quality of the event and its impact on a global scale, the fair’s venue will feature a dedicated area showcasing a special exhibition. Named “What’s new by Il matrimonio dei sensi” [“What’s new by The wedding of senses,”] the exhibit will display innovative services to visitors and buyers.

“The bridal market is qualified enough to join the broader fashion business and to set its mind-set accordingly,” said Si Sposaitalia Collezioni’s director Simona Greco, explaining the reasons behind the format and renovation strategy. According to the executive, they will help propel a sector that has overcome a negative moment and is now facing a new era of “great potential.”

Last year the exhibition drew more than 8,000 professionals, 2,000 of whom traveled from 67 countries outside Italy, led by Japanese, French and Chinese buyers.