FRIENDS OF THE BRIDE: Spring is prime time for weddings and this month designers seem more enthusiastic about the bridal season, too.

Christian Siriano Bridal launched the biannual event with showroom appointments on April 13. Other well-known names will be back with runway shows, including Reem Acra, who will stage a 10th anniversary show at Tiffany & Co.’s Fifth Avenue flagship today. The designer will also present gowns inspired by the Tiffany style and glamour.

Peter Langner is also celebrating a milestone — the company’s 25th anniversary — at the Hudson Mercantile Annex 38. Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia will present their first bridal collection for Oscar de la Renta at the Morgan Library & Museum on Friday morning. Later that day Monique Lhuillier will be staging her show at L’Oreal’s Hudson Yards address. Models on the designer’s runway will also be showing off the new essie Gel Couture Bridal Beauty Collection by Lhuillier.

Another highlight in the lineup Friday night will be Carolina Herrera’s show, on which Wes Gordon consulted. Viktor & Rolf Mariage is a newcomer to the roster, as is Berta, which will debut at The Plaza April 21, and Randy Fenoli at Kleinfeld the night before. Other newcomers include Laurie de Sagazan, who will hold a showroom presentation Saturday.

With the average wedding tallying $35,329, couples are pooling their resources to create not-to-be-forgotten, highly customized events that break from tradition, according to The Knot’s 2016 Real Weddings Study. That figure does not include the average cost of a honeymoon

Editors, bloggers and buyers won’t be the only ones who will have the chance to look at Elie Saab wedding gowns. For the first time, the brand will be welcoming brides to a temporary Upper East Side “Maison” April 24-27. One year after Elie Saab presented its first bridal collection in New York, the brand is offering brides-to-be the chance to check out a selection of bridal offerings in one location in the U.S.

Steadfast bridal shows will also be back including Marchesa at Canoe Studios, Jenny Packham at Industria Superstudios, and Oleg Cassini at the Casa Cassini near Gramercy Park. A few designers are switching things up with new locations like Lela Rose at La Sirena and Sachin & Babi at NoMo Soho Hotel.

Once New York’s bridal market week officially closes next week, designers and retailers will be counting on Pippa Middleton’s May 20 wedding to have a halo effect on the industry. Several years after the Duchess of Cambridge wore a Sarah Burton-designed Alexander McQueen dress to wed Prince William, brides were still looking for gowns with long sleeves, lace detail, dramatic trains and V-necks — all of the elements in her gown.