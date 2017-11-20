HITTING THE SLOPES: Elie Saab will open a temporary store in the French ski resort of Courchevel from mid-December 2017 to mid-April 2018.

Located at the foot of the ski slopes, the 540-square-foot boutique will sell exclusive limited-edition designs such as fur Ushanka-style hats, available in powder pink or black, alongside a wider selection of fur coats, capes, jackets and stoles.

For the year-end holidays, it will offer six evening dress designs available from Dec. 23 to Jan. 10. The pastel-colored embroidered creations will also be available in the Lebanese designer’s flagships in Paris, London and New York.

To reinforce the brand’s presence in Courchevel, an Elie Saab corner will also be opened in the Bernard Orcel boutique inside the Palace Les Airelles luxury hotel.

Saab has been branching out into new categories with the launch of a bridal line in 2016 and an eyewear collection, produced under license with Safilo, last January. It recently unveiled its second fragrance, Girl of Now.

Save

Save

Save