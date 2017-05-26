Elie Tahari is ready for the dog days of summer. The designer has partnered with New York-based luxury dog emporium Canine Styles on a pop-up shop within his East Hampton, N.Y., boutique to outfit the Hampton’s most fashionable four-legged residents.

“We have always welcomed dogs into our East Hampton store, but lately, I have become a big dog person,” explains Tahari, who recently adopted a Pomeranian and Shih Tzu.

From pastel raincoats to cashmere sweaters and tennis dresses, the most important member of the family will be ready for every occasion this summer. Canine Styles, which opened a flagship location on Manhattan’s Upper East Side in February, has catered to the most discerning pet owners for nearly 60 years.

“We love our dogs and believe they should be dressed in style just as their fashionable counterparts are,” says owner Mark Drendel.