TAHARI GETS AWARD: Elie Tahari was presented with the Leader of the Arts Award from Identities, Harvard College’s student-run fashion show on Sunday night. The award is given to notable artists who have made a significant impact on the fashion community, whether through championing diversity or pioneering innovative fashion. Previous recipients have been Vera Wang, Anna Sui and Jen Kao.

Tahari was given the award at the start of the fashion show, which promotes student creativity and cultural diversity. Every year, Identities features all student models with pieces from both established and emerging designers from a wide array of backgrounds to give a comprehensive view into the world of fashion.

Models of all backgrounds, body types, sexual orientations, religious affiliations and gender identities are selected. This year marked Identities’ 12th annual production. Among the brands featured in the fashion show were Alexander Wang, Hervé Leger, Cecilio Castrillo Martinez, Diamond Walker, Theory, Cynthia Rowley, Steven Alan, Dalia MacPhee, Carla Fernandez, Reformation, Alexis Walsh, Mascottes, Graciela Rivas and Ministry of Supply.

In accepting his award, the Israeli-born Tahari shared with Harvard students, staff, designers and the greater Boston community a few words about his personal journey in the fashion industry.