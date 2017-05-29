MILAN — Elisabetta Franchi has launched her first activewear collection. Named “Moves,” the capsule includes leggings, jumpsuits and loose-fit styles, such as sweatpants, T-shirts and sweatshirts.

Creative director Elisabetta Franchi infused her activewear range with precious details and materials, such as eco-leather, tulle and mesh.

The color palette spans from delicate hues, such as pale rose, ivory and grey mélange, to more flamboyant shades, including coral pink. Gold is used for piping and a star pattern.

The brand also developed three footwear styles — a slip-on, a pair of boxing boots and a deconstructed running shoe — as well as three bags. These include a gym bag, a backpack and a shopper, all crafted from technical fabrics.

Priced from 87 euros, or $97 at current exchange rate, to 450 euros, or $502, the capsule collection will be available in stores, as well as on the brand’s online shop, starting from next week.

Founded in 1998, Elisabetta Franchi’s international popularity has increased in the last few seasons as a range of celebrities, including Kim and Khloé Kardashian, have been seen sporting the label’s dresses. The company’s main markets are Russia, China and the Middle East, along with Italy. The brand is sold in 1,106 stores globally, 470 of which are in Italy, and account for 57 percent of the company’s total business.

Elisabetta Franchi has held her runway shows in Milan since September 2014.

More From WWD:

Amid CEO Transition, Equity Firm Reiterates ‘Outperform’ Rating on Starbucks

Jeffrey Rudes to Shutter SoHo Flagship

Wolfgang Joop Launches Contemporary Collection ‘Looks’ on Germany’s Next Top Model