Elisabetta Franchi’s European expansion has reached France and Spain. The label opened its first Parisian flagship in central Rue de Castiglione, a few steps away from Place Vendôme.

Covering 1,399 square feet, the unit’s interior concept embraces the French charm with deco-inspired furniture, including marble coffee tables, bergère armchairs and bronze mirrors. Velvet curtains dominating the fitting rooms and the ceiling’s wide skylight further enhance the store’s atmosphere.

Concurrently to the Parisian opening, the company inaugurated its first unit in Madrid. Based in a 19th-century building located in Calle de Claudio Coello, in the city’s Salamanca district, the store covers 1,937 square feet on two levels.

The interiors feature dark, “verde alpi (green Alps)” toned marble walls, contrasting with wide bronze mirrors. Gold curtains, round tables and velvet sofas complete the design of the store.

Elisabetta Franchi currently counts 72 direct units globally, 23 of which are in Italy, in addition to being distributed in 1,106 multibrand stores worldwide.

In a month, the brand will also reopen its flagship in Bologna, where the company is based, in the new, central location of Galleria Cavour.

Founded in 1998, Elisabetta Franchi’s international popularity has increased in the last few seasons as a range of celebrities, including Kim and Khloé Kardashian, were seen sporting the label’s dresses. With signature silhouettes enhancing women’s curves, the brand also includes stretch pants and sartorial jackets, with prices ranging from 160 euros to 400 euros, or $174 to $435 at current exchange.

In 2015, the company had sales of 101 million euros, or $109.7 million, counting on Russia, China and Middle East as main markets, along with Italy.

Elisabetta Franchi has held her runway shows in Milan since September 2014.