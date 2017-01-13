Elisabetta Franchi’s spring advertising campaign reflects the Italian designer’s inspiration for the season — power dressing from the Eighties, in the vein of hit TV shows back then, “Dallas” and “Dynasty.”

Photographed by Giampaolo Sgura, model Toni Garrn embodies the ultimate diva, seen in a luxurious London villa that could just as easily be a Hollywood mansion. Garrn looks confident and feminine, whether wearing roomy pants and a white shirt with slits, or in a revealing ivory dress with a plunging neckline and bold jewelry.

The campaign breaks internationally in mid-January. This is the fourth collaboration between Franchi and Sgura.

A stable market presence for almost two decades, Elisabetta Franchi’s international media visibility spiked in the last few seasons since she started dressing celebrities including Kim and Khloé Kardashian.

Founder and creative director Elisabetta Franchi in 2013 sold a minority stake of the brand’s parent company, Betty Blue, to investment fund Trilantic Capital Partners.