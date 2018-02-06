MILAN – Italy-based model management company Elite Milano has created a division called Elite Collective, which will represent a group of international influencers. Elite Milano is part of the global network of Elite World model management agencies.

Stefania Castaldi will helm Elite Collective and be responsible for the development of its business as well as for that of the represented celebrities. These include models Lea T and Jack Guinness; Anaïs Gallagher, who was recently appointed H&M’s brand ambassador for its new denim collection; model Daisy Lowe; model, actress and activist Elisa Sednaoui; “Rings” actress Matilda Lutz, and hard rock Canadian group Priestess.

Castaldi will report directly to Piero Piazzi, president of Elite Milano and Europe’s business coordinator for Elite World. She joins Elite Collective after a 15-year tenure at rival model agency D’Management Group, where she was responsible for the special booking division.

The debut of Elite Collective in Milan enhances Elite World’s global strategy aimed at expanding into a relatively new business. The company opened a similar division in London last September.