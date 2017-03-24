PARIS — Brune de Margerie has been appointed fashion director of Elle France, according to the title’s parent company Lagardère Active.

The seasoned editor joins the women’s weekly from French Vogue, where she oversaw the watches and jewelry coverage for the past 11 years. Prior to that, de Margerie worked as fashion editor and watches and jewelry editor for French daily newspaper Le Figaro, and spent four years on the team of Air France Madame, part of Condé Nast’s portfolio.

De Margerie’s new appointment at Elle comes under the stewardship of Erin Doherty, who joined the title as editor in chief in November, just two years after bringing on Liberation’s Françoise-Marie Santucci for the role.

Circulation and revenues have continued to slip for Elle France — a flagship publication for Lagardère Active alongside Paris Match — with circulation in the third quarter of 2016 falling 9.1 percent and advertising revenues down 5.1 percent versus the same prior-year period, according to the publisher.