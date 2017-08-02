Ellen DeGeneres: not just for grown ups anymore.

DeGeneres’ fashion line ED Ellen DeGeneres has launched a baby collection, the company revealed on Wednesday. The lifestyle collection, available now exclusively at Buy Buy Baby stores, includes furniture, bedding, bibs, bath, blankets, apparel, swaddles, footwear, diaper bags, mattresses and strollers. Her signature positivity-focused branding extends to the baby collection, with items featuring sayings like “Love,” “Kind,” “Joy,” “Made with Love,” and “I Can and I Will.”

“Babies love to be swaddled and should always be surrounded by love and kindness,” DeGeneres said in a release. “I created my baby collection with that thought in mind. Each piece has a message of love and the line is filled with whimsical and fun pieces. I don’t have a baby but I love to be swaddled and you will too.”

The line is rooted in DeGeneres’ love of animals; several items are done with animal patterns, including her signature “ED doodle dog.” The baby collection is done in partnership with a variety of brands: Crown Crafts for infant bedding, blankets, bibs and bath; Naturepedic for organic crib mattresses and pads; Peg Perego for umbrella strollers; WeePlay for playwear apparel; Aden by Aden + Anais for muslin swaddles, blankets and bibs; and Bivona & Company for nursery furniture.

DeGeneres launched ED in 2015 which currently includes women’s apparel, footwear, accessories, pet products, home furnishings and decor. In August of 2016, she launched handbags adding onto her deal with Camuto Group for shoes.

Related Links:

Bridget Foley’s Diary: Yup, She’s a Lifestyle Brand

Ellen DeGeneres’ ED Collection Adds Handbags

Revlon Taps Gaga, Pharrell, Ellen DeGeneres for Latest Bet on Love

Ellen DeGeneres Footwear on QVC

Ellen: Off and Running