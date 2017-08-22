AT HOME: Ellen Tracy is expanding its offerings in the home category.

Sequential Brands Group Inc., which owns Ellen Tracy’s intellectual property rights, has signed a multiyear licensing agreement with Cathay Home, a manufacturer of home textile products, to create the Ellen Tracy Home line of comforters, duvets, sheets, throws, blankets and quilts. The new line is scheduled to hit stores in spring 2018.

The addition of these new categories builds on the exiting Ellen Tracy Home business which includes towels, window dressing and home storage.

“Ellen Tracy continues to be one of our top-performing brands in our fashion division. This new partnership builds on the brand’s success to date expanding it into new product categories and solidifying its presence in the home space,” said Jameel Spencer, fashion division president of Sequential Brands Group.

Cathay Home, established in 2005, has offices and showrooms in New York. Sequential owns, promotes, markets and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, fashion and active categories.