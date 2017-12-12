SHOW BUSINESS: The fashion show shuffle continues with Australia’s Ellery moving its show in sync with the Paris couture calendar — though the brand is still keeping one foot on the city’s ready-to-wear schedule.

The brand’s runway show in January — scheduled for Jan. 25 in an undisclosed location, though not part of the official couture calendar — will also coincide with the launch of a new commercial strategy, according to the company. The plan is to design two main collections each year, instead of four, which will be released in four drops. Sales will take place during the couture weeks. The brand will also stage an event and present a selection of new designs during the Paris rtw weeks, though the format is yet to be confirmed.

“I want to rediscover the feeling that I had 10 years ago, when I started Ellery. I want to bring back the dream. As an independent, self-financed growing brand, it is too difficult to chase after a schedule determined by vertical super brands,” said Kym Ellery, who founded her brand in 2007 but has been showing in Paris since 2015 and moved to the city in early 2016. “As we all know, the system needs to change. We need to show sooner to give time back to artisans and designers to do what they do best — create.”

Known for her tailored-yet-fluid architectural silhouettes with extreme flared volumes, the designer’s past two collections have marked a shift to a more refined, handcraft-intensive direction incorporating French savoir-faire. The fall 2018 collection will be entirely produced in the brand’s new atelier in central Paris.

Ellery is distributed in 180 stores worldwide, including London’s Browns and Dover Street Market and New York’s Opening Ceremony.