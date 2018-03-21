SYDNEY – Emilia Wickstead will travel to Sydney to unveil a Resort 2019 collection, an exclusive see-now-buy-now capsule collaboration with Matchesfashion.com, at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia.

Announced Wednesday at the preliminary schedule launch for MBFWA’s Resort 2019 collections showcase, due to run from May 13-17 at Sydney’s Carriageworks venue, New Zealand-born, London-based Wickstead will present an 18-piece “Vacation” collection on May 15. The range will then launch globally as a digital trunk show on Matchesfashion.com on May 17, with all pieces available immediately to purchase.

According to Matchesfashion.com, the collection was inspired by vintage swimwear and will feature floral prints, retro-inspired swimwear and cloqué dresses.

The announcement will squelch widespread speculation that Wickstead, a favorite of the Duchess of Cambridge, might design the wedding gown of Meghan Markle, for her May 19 nuptials to Prince Harry at Windsor Castle. A Sydney-based spokesperson for Matchesfashion.com declined to comment on speculation about the wedding dress.

The Sydney show will be Wickstead’s second resort offering after unveiling a debut resort range in New York last June. The designer shows her spring and fall collections at London Fashion Week.

Sydney labels Camilla and Marc, and another collection called Camilla, are due to open and close the event on May 13 and May 17, respectively.

Other designers already confirmed to show include Akira Isogawa, Lee Matthews, Macgraw, Christopher Esber, Romance Was Born, Double Rainbouu, Ten Pieces, Thomas Puttick, Albus Lumen, Jets swimwear and Bianca Spender.

Emerging labels who will be making their MBFWA debuts this year include International Woolmark Prize 2017/2018 regional finalist Blair Archibald, Pereira Fitzgerald, Acler, DJ duo Client Liaison and red-hot Melbourne-based label I.Am.Gia, which has become an Instagram sensation since its May 2017 launch by sisters Alana and Stevie Pallister, an offshoot of their 11-year-old Tiger Mist brand.

I.Am.Gia’s funky, affordable streetwear – most pieces are under $200 – has been photographed on a raft of models and celebrities, including Selena Gomez, Kaia Gerber, Bella Hadid, Candice Swanepoel and Emily Rajatkowski.