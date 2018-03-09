WICKSTEAD WORKS OUT: Emilia Wickstead is casting off her ladylike dresses and slipping on athletic garb in a new collaboration with Bodyism, the lifestyle, wellness and weight loss brand.

She has created a 13-piece line that includes leggings, sports bras, a jacket, a hoodie, sweatshirts, a crop top, a jumpsuit and a yoga mat in pastel pink and floral patterns. There are details such as ruches, zips, racer-backs and ribbed trims. The Sienna crop top, meanwhile, has a high neckline and long sleeves. Prices range from 80 pounds for a sports bra to 280 pounds for a jacket. The collection will be sold at Harrods and Selfridges and online at Net-a-porter and Bodyism.com.

“Exercise is such an integral part of so many women’s lives, and I wanted to approach activewear from a modern woman’s perspective,” said Wickstead of the collection, which launches on March 12. “I wanted to give my customer an activewear collection that is stylish, directional and unexpected, in keeping with our brand ethos. Health and fitness is also incredibly important to me personally, as is the confidence and empowerment that it lends to you everyday.”

Launched in 2006 by James Duigan, Bodyism is a wellness club in Europe and Asia. In addition to offering exercise studios and cafés, it sells activewear, exercise equipment and cookbooks.

The designer said the collaboration came together organically as she and Duigan are longtime friends and he is a supporter of the brand. Wickstead has named the pieces in the collection after celebrity customers of both brands, such as Sienna Miller, Liv Tyler, Arizona Muse and Karolína Kurková.

“I always name my collections after women I admire and names that I love,” Wickstead said. “This collection is named after the clientele of both Emilia Wickstead and Bodyism and individuals that have been part of the Bodyism/Emilia Wickstead world and family for some time. I believe in names giving personality to a garment.”

This is the first time the designer has partnered with the lifestyle brand. Wickstead joins designers including Charlotte Olympia who have created ranges in the past.