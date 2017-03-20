SEOUL FOR PUCCI: Emilio Pucci has opened its first store in Korea, located on the third floor of Galleria East Luxury Hall in Seoul. The store carries the brand’s ready-to-wear, silk accessories, handbags, shoes, small leather goods and beachwear collections. The venue opened over the weekend, displaying the brand’s resort and spring 2017 collections designed by creative director Massimo Giorgetti. The unit strengthens the brand’s footprint in Asia, where the company operates stores in Hong Kong; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and Bangkok, among others in the region, including a consolidated presence in Japan. Pucci also lists stores in main cities globally, including Milan, New York, Rome, Paris and London, and luxury resort destinations such as Portofino, Italy, and Saint-Tropez. With its online emiliopucci.com store, the brand reaches over 50 countries.

The walls of the store in Seoul are marked by a moss pink Parioli print, which is an archival design from the Fifties with clean geometric lines that has been used in recent collections. A light pink carpet matches the Parioli print and Cappellini’s distinctive Rive droite armchairs contribute to the sophisticated decor.

The clothes hang on black lacquered metal racks, while glass shelves display handbags, sneakers and other leather goods.

According to the Altagamma 2016 Worldwide Luxury Market Monitor study with Bain & Co. presented in October, South Korea last year showed a “buoyant trend offsetting Hong Kong and Macau” and several brands, from Moncler to Salvatore Ferragamo, have been investing in the region.

Eyes are on the region now, following media reports about China’s travel ban on South Korea. As reported, according to local press reports, travel agencies and tour operators in China were instructed by the China National Tourism Administration to cancel all package tours and trips to South Korea by March 15.

As per Korean media, China’s travel ban is the latest in a series of retaliatory moves against South Korea’s decision to deploy its Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) antiballistic missile system against a possible North Korean threat. China has repeatedly warned its neighboring country to suspend its missile program, citing safety and security concerns.