Emily Ratajkowski in Twinset Simona Barbieri's Milan store.

A DJ set, cocktails being served throughout the store, but above all: followers — a very small part of her 11 million Instagram followers, of course. Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski was in Twinset Simona Barbieri’s Milan store Tuesday night to launch the brand’s spring ad campaign.

“I do like Twinset because it’s chic and elegant,” explained Ratajkowski. Creative director Simona Barbieri “creates easy-to-wear dresses, which are very sexy and feminine with a touch of a masculine look at the same time.”

Ratajkowski wore a total white look. “I really feel at ease in this dress, I feel very cool,” she said.

The model said she knew the Italian brand long before being its face. “I remember when I traveled to Venice with my parents, I saw Twinset posters around the city and that’s when I started to like it,” she said.

The new Twinset campaign tells the story of two friends’ journey — Ratajkowski and Sasha Pivovarova — and was photographed in Santa Barbara, Calif., by Giampaolo Sgura. Edward Enninful styled the campaign.