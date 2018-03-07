PACO PICK: Emily Ratajkowski is joining the house of Paco Rabanne as the face of its upcoming women’s perfume.

“Emily, or Emrata as she is known through social media, embodies the daring, modern and confident femininity of the Paco Rabanne woman,” the brand said in a statement on Thursday.

The American actress has appeared in movies such as “In Darkness” and “We Are Your Friends.” She’s also commanded roles in TV series, like “Easy” and “The Spoils Before Dying.”

Other Paco Rabanne ambassadors include Jordan Barrett, Sophia Ahrens, Luma Grothe, Nick Youngquest and Francisco Henriques.

Paco Rabanne is owned by Puig, the Spanish fashion and fragrance company.