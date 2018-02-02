NEW BEGINNINGS: Emma Stone has shot her first campaign for Louis Vuitton.

The “La La Land” actress, who signed on as brand ambassador in October, posed for photographer Craig McDean for the images, part of the French luxury brand’s Spirit of Travel series. Stone has started donning Vuitton on the red carpet, including the one-shouldered black dress she wore to the Golden Globes.

McDean succeeds Patrick Demarchelier, who shot the Spirit of Travel campaigns in recent years.

For the main fashion campaign, artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière has typically tapped three photographers: Bruce Weber, Annie Leibovitz and Juergen Teller. Vuitton is said to have stopped working with Weber, pending a legal probe into allegations of sexual misconduct, which he has denied.