KEEPING UP APPEARANCES: Not one for sartorial extravagance, when it comes to his wardrobe French President Emmanuel Macron has a go-to uniform of affordable, off-the-rack navy suits by Jonas et Cie. But when it comes to the budget for perfecting his complexion for official engagements, the young leader in his first three months on the job has taken a less modest approach, according to reports in French media.

Local makeup artist Natacha M. is said to have submitted invoices totaling 26,000 euros to the general secretariat of the presidency covering her services to Macron for the period, according to a report in Le Point, a weekly magazine covering politics and news.

The Elysée Palace could not be reached for comment but, according to local reports, presidential aides said the makeup artist had been called in as “a matter of urgency” and that future makeup bills would be “significantly reduced.”

The negative buzz comes as Macron faces a dramatic slump in ratings countrywide since being elected in May. According to the latest YouGov poll, published in early August, just 36 percent of the French now approve of their president versus 66 percent in May.

It’s all relative, though, with Macron’s predecessor, the thin-haired François Hollande, said to have paid his makeup artist and hairdresser a monthly net salary of 6,000 euros and 10,000, respectively, according to reports.