LONDON CALLING: Emporio Armani will hold its women’s spring 2018 show in London on Sept. 17, during the city’s fashion week, WWD has learned. The event will coincide with the unveiling of the newly renovated Emporio Armani Bond Street store.

“London — dynamic, energetic and cosmopolitan — represents global culture, so it’s the perfect setting for my Emporio Armani collection,” said Giorgio Armani. “After my ‘One Night Only’ event in 2006, I’m thrilled to be returning to London to unveil the new concept at the Bond Street store, bearing witness to the brand’s strong bond with the British people.”

In a similar move, the designer last year decided to exceptionally hold his Emporio Armani spring 2017 fashion show in Paris as the restyling of the brand’s boutique and its Caffé on Boulevard Saint-Germain-des-Prés provided the opportunity to rethink the location and timing of the show.

In 2006, Armani exited the Milan Fashion Week calendar to show the Emporio spring 2007 collection in London for the first time as part of what the designer called a “unique fashion music event.” It was held to mark the launch of the Emporio Armani Product Red line, with a portion of gross profits of the collection channeled in support of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS in Africa. The Product Red initiative was cofounded by Bono and Bobby Shriver. The designer showed his fall 2006 signature and Privé collections as part of the event. Also on that occasion, the show marked the reopening of London’s Emporio Armani flagship and café on Brompton Road.

As reported, Armani is restructuring his labels as in February he revealed his decision to cease the Armani Collezioni and Armani Jeans brands and use only the Giorgio Armani, Emporio Armani and A|X Armani Exchange names. The new strategy will be effective starting with the spring 2018 season. Armani Collezioni and Armani Jeans will be blended into those three main lines.

Emporio Armani will become “a cluster of ideas,” the designer said at the time, referring to distribution both at retail and wholesale. “We are rethinking our stores. I don’t believe in a strict separation of categories, jackets all in one place, skirts all in another, pants in yet another.”

Armani said the goal was also to “serve a different public, showing different lines within one single space. Customers want to enjoy the shopping experience. Their request is to be entertained. We should keep in mind the meaning of the name Emporio,” the designer said. “It should be an emporium.”

At the same time, he claimed this diversification would help wholesale accounts to sell and display the collections. “There will be advantages in carrying jeans under the Emporio label, for example.”