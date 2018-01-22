MILAN — Silvio Albini, president of the Italy-based fabric manufacturing company Albini Group has died in Bergamo at age 61.

The cause of death was an unspecified sudden illness.

The Albini Group was founded in 1876 by Zaffiro Borgomanero in Bergamo, Italy. Albini was part of the fifth generation of the founding family. The company owns the brands Albini 1876, Thomas Mason, David & John Anderson and Albiate 1830. Together they produce over 20,000 fabric variations and export to over 80 countries, including the U.S.

The Albini Group feted its 140th anniversary in 2016 with a special event held at Milan’s Palazzo Clerici.

Albini also served as president of the Milano Unica trade show for eight seasons in a row, before passing the baton to his successor and current president Ercole Botto Poala, who was appointed in September 2015.

In the same year, Albini received the Cavaliere del Lavoro, or Knight of Labour, title, which is one of the highest recognitions bestowed by the president of the Italian Republic.

According to media reports, funeral services will be held on Wednesday at the Duomo cathedral in Bergamo.