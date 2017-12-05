EQUINOX’S NEWEST MEMBER: Executives at Equinox Fitness Clubs know better than most the fusion of fitness and fashion. Perhaps with that in mind, the company’s new chief marketing officer Vimla Black Gupta was formerly at Bobbi Brown Cosmetics as senior vice president of global marketing.

Already at her new desk in Equinox’s corporate offices in New York, Gupta is in charge of marketing strategy development and execution for Equinox and its 91 fitness club locations. Still in expansion mode, the company will open locations on the Lower East Side’s Orchard Street, St. James in London and in Southport, Conn. next year.

With 25 years of experience, she left Estée Lauder last month after a nine-year run. She takes over responsibilities previously handled by Carlos Becil, who left Equinox in January. Gupta said of her career move, “Everything Equinox is is what I am about. I am so 100 percent committed to a life that is about supreme performance in every way, shape and form whether that is nutrition, fitness, a balanced lifestyle and the work that I do. When the opportunity to marry my passion for marketing to my passion in life came up, it was just something that I had to do.”

Expanding Equinox’s digital footprint with consumers regardless if they are in the gym or not is another priority, Gupta said. Building on members’ digital preferences, the company recently launched HeadStrong Meditations and will add Precision Running podcasts through the Equinox app.