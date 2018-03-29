PAS DE DEUX: Hot on the heels of its collaboration with H&M, London-based fashion brand Erdem on Thursday launched an exclusive capsule collection with 24Sevres.com, the global luxury web site owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

Designer Erdem Moralioglu has created nine exclusive ready-to-wear pieces and accessories inspired by British ballerina Margot Fonteyn – a fitting theme, given his upcoming partnership with the Royal Ballet.

The 24 Sèvres capsule line includes floaty dresses in floral prints alongside vintage-inspired shoes with jeweled buckles and earrings featuring flower details inspired by the wallpaper motifs at Buckingham Palace.

“The spirit of the spring-summer 2018 capsule collection combined with the movement of my work with the Royal Ballet creates a modern and playful collection. The movement in the pieces brings a really relaxed elegance which, to me, works perfectly for Parisian summer nights,” Moralioglu said in a statement.

Eric Goguey, chief executive officer of 24 Sèvres, added: “As a retailer rooted in French culture and servicing a global audience, it’s particularly fascinating to us to explore how international brands can interact and play with Parisian style codes and appropriate them in a way that still feels wholly theirs. This questioning was, alongside our respect for Erdem’s work, a starting point for the collaboration.”

The site celebrated its launch last year with a capsule collection of limited-edition pieces by the likes of brands including Chloé, Miu Miu, Fendi, Givenchy and Proenza Schouler.

The architects of the site, the online arm of Left Bank department store Le Bon Marché, identified an opening for fashion with a distinctly Parisian point of view that has been missing from digital and e-commerce.

Click-and-collect orders can be picked up in Paris and there’s express delivery to more than 75 countries. Style assistance begins with a chat bot that gathers basic information. A human personal shopper — with a French accent, of course — is available via FaceTime.