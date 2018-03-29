French luxury swimwear brand Eres is turning 50 this year. The company is rereleasing five of its signature bodies in new colors and patterns as part of a Reeditions capsule. It’s partnering with The Apartment by The Line, the New York store owned by Vanessa Traina, on a pop-up shop for the capsule in mid April.

This is the first time The Line is carrying Eres, a brand Traina has been eyeing for a while. “It’s a brand I’ve always dreamt of working with,” Traina said. “When we were building the foundations of The Line, it was built around items we all had in our closets. Eres certainly holds a prominent stake in my summer and year-round wardrobe.”

The Apartment is the only New York retailer that will carry the capsule, which consists of eight suits. Three of the shapes, the Sirene, Surligné and Niko, and two emblematic prints, the Playa and Miami, were reissued. “Women’s bodies changed, shapes changed but the more important change was the development of new fabrics with Elastane inside,” said Marie-Paule Minchelli, head of the design studio for Eres. “Eres used an exclusive fabric called Peau Douce, that’s the secret of our second skin effect.”