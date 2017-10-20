Berkeley-based designer Erica Tanov will open her first Los Angeles boutique at The Row DTLA with regular hours starting next month. The 650-square-foot space, which will be open on Sundays starting this week, will feature an assortment of Tanov’s clothing, accessories and home goods, alongside a select group of independent designers and including Bay Area painter Emily Payne, Oregon ceramicist Notary Ceramics and furniture craftsman Russell Fong.

“It wasn’t on my radar to open a store in Los Angeles until Runyon Group approached me,” said Tanov of the shopping center developers behind Platform in Culver City. “When I saw that like-minded independent brands were also there, including Bay Area companies like Mission Workshop and Tartine, I was intrigued.”

Tanov said the “crumbling, industrial” vibe of the complex, the former American Apparel factories, which were built in 1918, appealed to her sensibility as well. “It was in some way very luxurious,” she said of the soaring ceilings with exposed beams and raw concrete floors. She added her own vintage fixtures and display cases and an enormous antique door she had in storage. Black powder-coated rolling racks completed the look.

Collaborations with California-based artists distinguish Tanov’s work, including fine art photographer Todd Hido, who produced a series to commemorate her 25th anniversary in 2014, and Tabitha Soren, Ariel Clute and Lena Wolff. Their work extends to Tanov’s luxury home interiors line.

Other clothing brands available at the boutique include Elsa Esturgie, Lauren Manoogian, V: Room, Vivien Ramsay and Araks. A curated selection of jewelry includes Arielle De Pinto, Satomi Kawakita, Mary Mac Gill, Sarah McGuire, Kathleen Whitaker, Nan Collymore, Watersandstone, Ten Thousand Things, Takara and Etten Eller, Tanov also carries footwear brands Officine Creative, Aigle, Del Carlo and Ann Thomas.

Tanov decided to stop wholesaling her collection two years ago to focus on designing for her boutiques and e-commerce site, but she created a line of basics that she sells in about 25 other independent boutiques as an evergreen collection of best-selling items such as the Lola slipdress.

Of her longevity, she said, “I think it’s so important to stay fluid and go with the flow and be open to changing the way you do things. Not everything is going to work; so much of how I run my business is intuitive rather than textbook.”