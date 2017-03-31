ALBIES JOINS CALVIN: Erika Albies has joined Calvin Klein Inc. as vice president, Calvin Klein By Appointment.

Calvin Klein By Appointment was launched in January with 14 distinct looks handcrafted and made to measure in New York.

Albies will be based at Klein’s global headquarters and will report to Michelle Kessler-Sanders, president of Calvin Klein 205 West 39 NYC (formerly known as Calvin Klein Collection) and Calvin Klein By Appointment.

Albies will work with Kessler-Sanders to develop and execute the full-cycle strategy for the Calvin Klein By Appointment business and client relations for made-to-measure products. Albies will fully establish and lead the experience.

Most recently, Albies was vice president of global communications for IMG Fashion at WME/IMG. Before that she was with Prada USA Corp. as vice president of public relations at Miu Miu.