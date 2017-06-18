ROYAL ACCOLADE: Queen Elizabeth II has released an honors list to mark her official birthday, which was celebrated with the annual Trooping the Color parade in London, on Saturday.

Names in the fashion and entertainment industries including model Erin O’Connor, designer Sir Terence Conran and Sir Paul McCartney are set to receive accolades as part of this year’s list.

O’Connor is being recognized for her services to fashion and charity and named Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire or OBE.

Conran, the interiors designer best known for designing furniture ranges with Mary Quant and for founding the home furnishing stores Habitat and Conran, has been named a member of the Order of Companions of Honor for his services to design. This is not the first time Conran has been recognized by the Royal family; in 2013 he received the Prince Philip designers prize, an annual design award from the Chartered Society of Designers and the Duke of Edinburgh.

McCartney has also been awarded the Companion of Honor award, for services to music. The recognition comes 20 years after the former Beatle was knighted by the British monarch.

“I’m very happy about this huge honor and with the news coming on my birthday weekend and Father’s Day it makes it colossal!” McCartney said in a statement.

Other names in the list include author J.K. Rowling and singers Ed Sheeran and Emily Sande.