FASHION FOR CHARITY: Ermanno Scervino is planning a fashion show in Florence on April 19 to support a charity.

The house will stage a runway show inside Palazzo Antinori, a Renaissance 15th-century palazzo on the city’s central Via de’ Tornabuoni.

The event is aimed at supporting the nonprofit organization Corri la Vita Onlus, a charity that supports medical research and helps fight breast cancer.

The runway show will stage the brand’s spring collection, first presented in Milan in February, and styled with Chopard jewels for this occasion. The Swiss jewelry brand will also support the event.

In order to engage with the city’s residents, the Italian designer will include a number of local young women to walk the runway along with professional models. The proceedings from the sale of the 300 tickets to the show, which is directly managed by Corri la Vita Onlus, will be donated to the association.

British-born, Italian former track and field athlete and Olympic medalist Fiona May will host the event with her daughter Larissa Iapichino.

Corri la Vita Onlus was established in 2003 by its president Bona Frescobaldi, a marquise and a member of the Florence-based aristocratic family.