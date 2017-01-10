ALL IN THE FAMILY: Ermanno Scervino tapped American model Kenya Kinski Jones, daughter of musician and record producer Quincy Jones and actress Nastassja Kinski, to front the brand’s spring-summer ’17 advertising campaign. Kinski Jones, photographed by Peter Lindbergh, poses with her boyfriend, American actor Will Peltz.

Photographed in Deauville, France, the campaign marks the sixth collaboration between Lindbergh and Scervino.

“I strongly wanted Kenya to be the main character of this campaign, because she perfectly reflects my brand’s DNA. Her parents are two icons of the Eighties and she a new, fresh and modern beauty,” said the Florentine designer. “Capturing her side by side with her boyfriend Will made it possible to create a very spontaneous and intimate atmosphere. Only Peter Lindbergh, with whom I collaborate since several years, has the unequaled ability to capture in a single shot my aesthetic idea.”

A sandy Normandy beach serves as the background to Kinski Jones captured solo or striking a pose with Peltz.