Ermenegildo Zegna is making a play in the wearable fashion space with the debut of the Ermenegildo Zegna Couture XXX Collection at an event in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The collection of mix-and-match essentials retailing from $135 to $2,295 will be available at Zegna’s New York and Los Angeles boutiques from Tuesday and globally on Feb. 8.

The functional style concept comprising sweatshirts, denim, outerwear, caps and sneakers is made with natural and eco-friendly materials including pure cotton, recycled polyester and technical silk fabrics. From color-block bombers to floral, foliage and hand-designed motifs, including a subtle XXX logo, the sartorial symbol for “fatto a mano” (hand-made), the fashion-forward urban wear is meant to be versatile and fun.

The street smart wardrobe will be unveiled for celebrities and VIPs at a party hosted by Zegna artistic director Alessandro Sartori and featuring his friend (and creative collaborator) Benjamin Millepied, whose L.A. Dance Project will perform at the Sheats-Goldstein residence wearing six exclusive XXX Collection pieces that will only be sold in the U.S.

“The Ermenegildo Zegna Couture XXX Collection represents the coolest, youngest and more energetic side of the Ermenegildo Zegna brand,” said Sartori. “What I really like is to link the Milan Ermenegildo Zegna Couture fashion show collection mood to garments available in-store. This is what I wanted to do with the XXX wardrobe, to create essential garments winking at fashion-conscious customers with a street-smart attitude. Since we are launching the collection in Los Angeles with a very cool performance by the L.A. Dance Project, we can finally tell that I see a very important thread from the stage to the show to the store.”

Sartori first met Millepied a few years ago in Paris through mutual friends. “We were hanging out with friends and casually talking about art and creativity. I immediately felt very connected with him,” he said. Since then, he has designed costumes for several L.A. Dance Project performances.