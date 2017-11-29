SYDNEY — Ermenegildo Zegna will unveil its first dedicated beachwear collection in Australia on Dec. 8, ahead of a global release in early 2018.

Designed by Ermenegildo Zegna artistic director Alessandro Sartori, the debut collection is comprised of 67 stockkeeping units including boxer shorts, tailored swim trunks, polo and boat-neck shirts and beach accessories such as towels and beach totes.

Prices range from 90 Australian dollars, or $68 at current exchange, for a basic fly front trunk to 470 Australian dollars, or $357, for a pair of tailored trunks — which incorporate a dedicated waterproof pochette for keys or money — and reach 925 Australian dollars, or $703, for a striped beach tote. There are three different towels in the collection, priced from 285 to 455 Australian dollars, or $217 to $346.

The collection will be available exclusively through Ermenegildo Zegna’s three Australian flagships in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane and Zegna’s Australian online store.

The early release in the Australian market was designed to capitalize on the holiday season and southern hemisphere summer, which kicks off on Dec. 1, the company said.

Produced by the Carisma Group’s textile and fashion manufacturer Isa Seta SpA in Milan, which also makes Zegna’s underwear, the collection utilizes lightweight technical fabrics such as fast-dry nylons, a cotton and Teflon blend for the swim trunks’ inner briefs and Microlite, which the company originally developed with Nylstar in 2001 for the retired Zegna Sport line, which was absorbed into Z Zegna in 2014.

“In my new vision of the Ermenegildo style, I could not think about the perfect wardrobe without a beachwear collection, where the research in innovative materials like Microlite or ultralight seersucker meets the new Zegna aesthetic,” Sartori said.

The collection features bold primary colors and prints including tropical and micro-geometric motifs, in addition to the fat bayadère stripe motif that features in several blouson-cum-shirts and an overcoat in Sartori’s spring 2018 collection for Ermenegildo Zegna Couture.