Ermenegildo Zegna has partnered once again with Maserati to create a capsule collection of apparel and accessories. The collaboration was unveiled worldwide on Monday as part of the 67th International Motor Show held in Frankfurt.

The latest iteration of the Maserati capsule collection, which first debuted for spring 2014, is inspired by the car upholstery provided by the Italian men’s wear giant.

The range includes travel-oriented and casual pieces such as jersey polo shirts, luxe pale pink denim, a quilted sleeveless nubuck leather jacket as well as a jacquard silk scarf.

Each piece juxtaposes dark brown and mélange gray fabrics and bears both brands’ labels.

Zegna also designed a range of accessories including a special-edition trolley, backpacks and triple-stitch sneakers in chocolate brown. A range of small leather goods featuring the Maserati trident logo completes the offering.

Retailing at between 195 euros for the key holder and 2,500 euros for the outerwear, the collection will hit selected Ermenegildo Zegna stores worldwide, as well as the brand’s web site, in October.