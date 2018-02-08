ZEGNA’S NEW DEFINING MOMENT: Ermenegildo Zegna has tapped Javier Bardem and Dev Patel for its spring 2018 ad campaign, WWD has learned.

It is understood the campaign will be teased on the Italian men’s wear brand’s official Instagram account through a playful series of stories.

The Spanish actor, who won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as the psychopathic assassin Anton Chigurh in the 2007 movie “No Country for Old Men,” and Patel, known for his breakthrough role as Jamal Malik in “Slumdog Millionaire” and Academy Awards Best Supporting Actor nominee for “Lion,” have never worked together.

The campaign is the third chapter of the Ermenegildo Zegna Defining Moments multichannel project that was first launched a year ago, which paired Robert De Niro with McCaul Lombardi for the spring 2017 season. Photos and videos were directed by Francesco Carrozzini. At the time, artistic director Alessandro Sartori said “the project starts from the values of the brand and looks to the future, speaking to the cluster of friends, clients and ambassadors that have a tie to the brand beyond the product.”

For fall 2017, De Niro was photographed and filmed together with choreographer Benjamin Millepied, the founder of the LA Dance Project and the former director of the Paris Opera Ballet.