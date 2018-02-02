The annual Young Fellows Ball thrown by the Frick Museum will be sponsored by Escada this year, following last year’s sponsorship by Carolina Herrera. The gala, which is scheduled for March 15, is themed Virtue & Vice, inspired by Paolo Veronese’s painting from 1565, “The Choice Between Virtue and Vice,” from the museum’s permanent collection.

“Escada has a heritage of dressing and celebrating strong creative women. The event is quintessentially New York and supports art education in the city’s public schools,” said Escada’s chief executive officer, Iris Epple-Righi. “We are thrilled to play a small role in securing education for the next generation of creative minds.”

“Escada is utterly glamorous but also cool and modern. The brand is a perfect partner for the Frick Young Fellows Ball; we’re both grounded in our heritage but looking to the future,” said Amory McAndrew, chair of the Young Fellows Steering Committee at the Frick. “The theme of the evening is inspired by the rich and textured Veronese painting, Allegory of Virtue and Vice. With the theme of Virtue and Vice, we left the dress code somewhat open-ended, but will be encouraging guests to choose their side. I’m imagining the Garden Court filled with jewel toned velvets and iridescent silks. We will have a few fun surprises throughout the night that play off of the theme.”

