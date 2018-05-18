AN EDUCATION: Esmod — the Paris fashion school that counts Olivier Rousteing, Alexandre Vauthier and Damir Doma among its alumni — on Thursday inaugurated a second site located in Pantin on the outskirts of Paris.

The 37,675-square-foot building, formerly a branch office of the Banque de France, is based on Avenue Jean Lolive. Hermès International and Chanel own archive sites and specialty ateliers in the town, which is undergoing a regeneration with a range of cultural institutions, including the National Dance Center, also based there.

Esmod’s headquarters are to remain at 12 Rue de la Rochefoucauld in Paris’ ninth arrondissement, with teams being split between the two sites. Students on the school’s Fashion Business, Fashion Design and International Luxury Management programs will start at the new campus in September.

The event comes at time when France is looking to bolster its fashion school network in a bid to compete with the other fashion capitals — namely France’s IFM management school and École de la Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne, which in 2016 formed a strategic alliance. Sidney Toledano, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH Fashion Group, who is president of the École de la Chambre, said the fusion would take place over the next few years, ultimately bringing the two institutions under one roof.

Pascal Morand, executive president of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, and Dominique Jacomet, dean of IFM, are heading the steering committee in charge of the alliance.