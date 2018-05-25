Debenhams is strengthening its beauty portfolio by partnering with the Estée Lauder Cos. Inc. for the launch of #Beautyhub, the department store’s first multibrand, in-store concept. #Beautyhub will be unveiled at Debenhams’ Stevenage store, located in Hertfordshire in the U.K., and further hubs are set to roll out across the country later this year.

The launch follows a number of leadership changes at Estée Lauder earlier this month, with the appointment of Laraine Mancini as senior vice president of investor relations and the addition of two board members: Jennifer Hyman, chief executive officer at Rent the Runway and Jennifer Tejada, ceo of PagerDuty.

The new #Beautyhub will bring together a roster of Estée Lauder beauty brands such as Bobbi Brown, Tom Ford Beauty, Clinique and Origins. It’s primed to “satisfy [the Debenhams] customer’s insatiable appetite for fresh new brands,” according to Richard Cristofoli, managing director of beauty and marketing at Debenhams.

For Estée Lauder, putting consumers first is important. With a growing demand for experiential services, the hub aims to create a personalized buying experience for the company’s supporters and Debenhams’ customers.

#Beautyhub will also launch new digital features, such as beauty tutorials on in-store iPads and visitors will be able to film their beauty consultation.

This launch is a part of Estée Lauder’s retail approach dubbed “test and learn,” where the company is trialing new formats and seeing what sticks. So far, the company has rolled out a series of innovative concepts, which utilize new technologies, across London. Among the highlights is the interactive scent experience, offered at their Tom Ford Beauty store in Covent Garden.