FLYING PERKS: Etihad Airways has launched Runway to Runway, a travel program tailored to the fashion industry that will be unveiled during New York Fashion Week.

Etihad, which forged a fashion partnership with IMG last year, offers Runway to Runway members discounts on airfare and other services, preferred corporate rates for business travel, discounted cargo rates and special group travel rates when traveling for photo shoots, showing collections overseas or conducting business globally.

“Very few industries travel as much as the fashion industry does, spending tens of millions annually,” said Patrick Pierce, vice president of sponsorships, Etihad Airways. He said the travel program offers practical benefits.

Fashion industry members will receive additional benefits, depending on their guest tier level, whether that be gold status, silver status or guest status, ranging from lounge access for members and a guest, additional baggage allowances to complimentary upgrades and onboard Wi-Fi. Guest status will receive fashion news, exclusive access to partner promotions and be eligible for invitations to special fashion events including fashion weeks in New York, London, Milan, Mumbai and Sydney.

Etihad Airways supports 17 fashion events around the world annually. To support the new program, Nicole Kidman and Lauren Santo Domingo of Moda Operandi will host a dinner for fashion designers, editors and influencers on Feb. 9. Guests will be given Gold Status founding memberships in Runway to Runway, including complimentary business class flights to Abu Dhabi.

The dinner will also acknowledge the upcoming partnership between Moda Operandi and Etihad Airways, which will invite select Moda Operandi designers to Abu Dhabi to support the designers’ business objectives in a key global fashion market, and raise the fashion industry presence in the region.